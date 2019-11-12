Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,163 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after acquiring an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,682 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. 4,210,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.