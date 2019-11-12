Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PLPC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $8,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

