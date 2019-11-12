PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stake Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2,762.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.