Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Position Raised by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Portola Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.46% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 726,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

