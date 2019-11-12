Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Imperial Capital

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $72.50 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLNT. Berenberg Bank cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

