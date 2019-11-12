Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

PVTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pivotal Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair lowered Pivotal Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

PVTL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 682,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $306,903.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.