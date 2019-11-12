Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.97.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

