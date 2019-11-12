Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

PM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. 3,668,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

