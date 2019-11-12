PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.15%.

PFSweb stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 3,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Madden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,627.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

