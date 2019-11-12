Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,296 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 189,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 392,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 77,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.02.

PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 12,409,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,971,380. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.