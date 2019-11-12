Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFNX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of PFNX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,333. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $11.39.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfenex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 265,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

