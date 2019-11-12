Permanens Capital L.P. Invests $1.16 Million in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Dine Brands Global makes up about 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,215,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,023,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,374,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DIN stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

