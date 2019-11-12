Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,250,000 after purchasing an additional 513,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,947,000 after purchasing an additional 920,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. 130,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

