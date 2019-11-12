Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.96.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. 2,884,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,250. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock worth $1,236,103. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.