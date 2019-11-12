Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 997 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.23. 118,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

