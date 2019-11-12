PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.98. 3,246,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

