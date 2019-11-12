Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,145. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

