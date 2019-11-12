PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 672,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

