PennyMac Financial Services Inc Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 450,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,050. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

