PennyMac Financial Services Inc Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 450,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.