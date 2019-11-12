Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.