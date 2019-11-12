Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.96

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 22737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 152.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.