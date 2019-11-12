PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.38

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 4106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

