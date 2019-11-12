PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.38

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 4106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.
CNXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
