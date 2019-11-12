Particl Reaches Market Cap of $9.92 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Particl has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $30,065.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00014088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

