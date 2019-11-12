Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 471,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,368. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pagerduty from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

In related news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,325,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pagerduty in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

