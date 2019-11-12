Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 427,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 263,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,363. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

