Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

OTTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. 62,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on Otter Tail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

