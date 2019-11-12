OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $4,746,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 102.10% and a negative net margin of 670.20%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
