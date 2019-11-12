Oppenheimer Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $116.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $116.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,160.00 to $2,090.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,091.27.

Booking stock traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,880.16. 5,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,178. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,992.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,899.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 51.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after buying an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

