NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

