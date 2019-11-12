Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.64. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1,517,288 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVA. CIBC reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.68.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

