Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE:NBB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.98.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.