Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:NBB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

