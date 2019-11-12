Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NXR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,675. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

