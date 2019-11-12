Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NYV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

