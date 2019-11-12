Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NYV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
