Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 2nd

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NJV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.