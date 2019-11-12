Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JMT remained flat at $$22.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

