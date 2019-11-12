Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JMT remained flat at $$22.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Company Profile
