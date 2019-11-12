Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

