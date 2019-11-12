Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile
