Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.70.
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile
