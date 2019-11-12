Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

