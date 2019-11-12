Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

JRO stock remained flat at $$9.51 during trading on Tuesday. 63,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

