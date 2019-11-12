Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
JRO stock remained flat at $$9.51 during trading on Tuesday. 63,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.32.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile
Read More: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.