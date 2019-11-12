NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NuCana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. NuCana has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $20.08.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuCana by 257.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.