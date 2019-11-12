NPCoin Price Tops $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $782.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072019 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1,621.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.