Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Novanta by 7.1% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 33.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Novanta by 23.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Novanta by 79.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.