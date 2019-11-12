Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.25. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.