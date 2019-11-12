NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $406,637.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,022.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,489,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 543,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,693 shares of company stock worth $5,669,366. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,048,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

