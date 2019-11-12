NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.98. NIO shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 34,309,346 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($57.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.