Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 3.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. 3,868,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,433. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

