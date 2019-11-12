Nick Stokes Sells 13,016 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) EVP Nick Stokes sold 13,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $491,484.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 334,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,172. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.