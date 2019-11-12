NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

Shares of NEE opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $239.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

