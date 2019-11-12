NewDay Solutions LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. 5,547,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.