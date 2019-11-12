NewDay Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 213,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. 117,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.