NewDay Solutions LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewDay Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 51,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Global Beta Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. 1,198,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,561,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.